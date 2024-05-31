Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award - Online Voting Commences for Nominees of the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award 2024

blog

The Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) Local Organising Committee is thrilled to announce that online voting has officially commenced for the NHEA 2024 nominees. These nominees have successfully passed the initial assessments by the NHEA Jury and are now in the running for the prestigious awards.

Among the distinguished nominees are FMC Ebute Metta, Duchess International Hospital, Cedarcrest Hospitals, LifeWORTH HMO, Total Health Trust, General Electric, JNCI, First Bank, Stanbic IBTC, EchoLab, Sterling Bank, Channels Television, and over 100 other notable organizations and individuals.

Commenting on the nomination and voting process, Dr. Shola Alabi, NHEA Project Coordinator stated, "Nomination closed on May 23rd, 2024 with many surprises and much excitement. We are now at the final stage where the general public can cast their votes. Additionally, some categories of shortlisted nominees are being visited by our team of inspectors to verify claims made by nominators."

Vivian Alikali, NHEA Executive Secretary, provided insights on the voting process, saying, "The voting process requires potential voters to visit the NHEA voting portal at https://nigeriahealthcareawards.com.ng/online-voting/ to register and create an account, which is then authenticated via the email provided. After successful registration, voters can begin casting their votes."

Voting will conclude at midnight on June 19, 2024. Winners will be revealed at a grand ceremony on Friday, June 21, 2024, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The NHEA Jury shortlisted nominees from over 40,000 entries. Some of the nominees include the Bank of Industry, Guardian Newspapers, Vanguard Media, Nigeria Health Watch, Nigeria Info 99.3, UNTH Enugu, UUTH Uyo, UMTH Maiduguri, National Hospital Abuja, Afriglobal, Clinix, Clina-Lancet, Pyramid Diagnostics Port Harcourt, Synlab, VCare Diagnostics, Leadway Health, HealthTracka, MDaaS Global, Mobi Health, Parkers Mobile Clinic, Isalu Hospitals, Lakeshore Cancer Center, South Shore Women's and Children's Hospital, Mother & Child Hospital Ojodu, Lily Hospitals Warri, Nisa Premier Hospital Abuja, Nordica Fertility Centre, The Bridge Clinic, Capitol Hill Hospitals Warri, Dee Medical Centre Jos, Medicom Renal and Dialysis Centre, Guscare Specialist Centre, Eye Foundation, Ihouse Optical, Tulsi Chanrai Foundation, Vetta Eye Clinic, Cathem Eye Hospital, Beaconhill Smile Clinic, Choice Dental, Divine Dental Home, Smile360 Dental, Crown Healthcare, DCL Laboratory, ISN Products Nigeria, Sudabelt Medical, Worldwide Healthcare, Alpha Specialties, GE Healthcare, Healthshare Nigeria, JNC International, and Sudabelt Medical.

The NHEA awards aim to recognize and celebrate the exceptional contributions of individuals and organizations to the Nigerian healthcare sector over the past year. The awards highlight the rapid growth of the healthcare sector, the transformative role of technology, and the ability of organizations and individuals to set new performance standards in Nigeria and beyond.

Known as the "Oscar of Nigerian healthcare," NHEA is supported by PharmAccess Foundation and organized by Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.

Signed,

Moses Braimah

Director of Marketing, Communication, & Strategy, NHEA

For more information, visit www.nigeriahealthcareawards.com.ng