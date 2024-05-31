Nigeria: Eight Rescued As Search for Survivors Continues in Lagos Building Collapse

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, confirmed that eight people have so far been rescued by the LASEMA team.

A multi-storey building has collapsed on Iga Iduganran street, in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State, trapping many people underneath the rubble.

The incident occurred on Thursday close to the Oba of Lagos's palace.

A statement by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, stated that LASEMA's Permanent Secretary, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, has mobilised rescue teams from the agency's headquarters, Command and Control Centre, to handle the search and rescue operation.

He added that Mr Oke-Osanyintolu is currently supervising and coordinating the search and rescue operation at the incident scene.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, while confirming the development on his X account, stated that eight people have so far been rescued by the LASEMA team.

He revealed that they were battling to retrieve two others from the rubble as of the time of the tweet.