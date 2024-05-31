Nigeria: ASUU Embarks On Two-Week Warning Strike in Kano Varsity

30 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

ASUU says the university is on the brink of a financial collapse following years of inadequate funding.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has embarked on a two-week warning strike at the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano.

PREMIUM TIMES reported last November, how the union complained of poor funding of the university even as the state government spent billions of naira on scholarships for indigenes to study in universities abroad.

The lecturers said the university is on the brink of financial collapse following years of inadequate funding by the state government.

In a statement on Wednesday, jointly signed by its chairperson and its secretary, Mansur Sa'id and Yusuf Gwarzo, respectively, ASUU said its complaint that the poor funding was suffocating academics has not been addressed.

"The Congress of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano Branch, convened on Wednesday, 29th May 2024, at Muhammad Sanusi Theatre, Main Campus. The Congress received the delegation of NEC on the ongoing struggle of the ASUU-YUMSUK branch are resolved as follows:

"The congress agreed that all the issues presented to the National are still lingering and affirm their previous resolution for strike action.

"The congress also agreed to embark on two weeks warning strike and if any strong commitment from the government the branch will proceed to indefinite strike," the statement said.

ASUU had in November said the state government ignored repeated requests for a dialogue about the shortages in the university.

The union said its demands focused on three central issues - improving staff condition of service, adequate funding, and protection of the university's autonomy and academic freedom.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.