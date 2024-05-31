Nigeria: Governor Eno Honours Predecessor, Names Road After Him

Mr Eno said there is no honour that is too much to give to his predecessor whom he said laboured for eight years to build infrastructure in the state.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has renamed the Airport Road in the state after his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, whom he referred to as his "political father".

The road, which is an expanded 21.5km portion of Oron Road, stretches from the Ring Road III roundabout to Victor Attah International Airport, serving as a gateway into Uyo, the state capital.

"We have the Executive Council resolution to properly name this road which was called the airport road and will now be known and addressed starting now as Udom Emmanuel Boulevard," Mr Eno said on Monday during the commissioning ceremony.

The ceremony was part of the activities marking the first anniversary of Mr Eno's administration.

Earlier on Sunday during his first anniversary thanksgiving service, Governor Eno renamed the 21-storey smart building - "Dakkada Towers" after Mr Emmanuel.

"You called it Dakkada Towers, but by the authority conferred on me as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, I rename this 21-storey edifice, Udom Emmanuel Towers, for the works you have done in our State."

The smart building said to be the tallest in South-south Nigeria was built under Mr Emmanuel's administration, while the new Udom Emmanuel Boulevard was initiated by Mr Emmanuel but completed by Mr Eno.

In his remarks at the road commissioning ceremony, Mr Eno commended his predecessor for being "audacious and strategic in his approach to development."

Mr Eno said his predecessor had promised to open up the state through the land, sea and air and without doubt has "kept the faith with Akwa Ibom people."

He listed some of the projects done by his predecessor at the Victor Attah International Airport, including the new Airport Terminal, the Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) facility and the taxiway.

"The MRO is ready and rather than the nation trying to look for people to start a new MRO, we are prepared to partner with Nigeria to begin to earn foreign exchange.

"We invite Nigeria to enjoy our smart airport terminal and grant international status for the airport.

"Your Excellency, (referring to Mr Emmanuel), we have read a tribute from our hearts to you. There is no honour that is too much to give to a man who laboured for eight years and put these infrastructures for our state," Mr Eno said.

Responding before commissioning the project, Mr Emmanuel, flanked by his wife, Martha, thanked Mr Eno for honouring him and the people of the state for supporting the governor.

"Let me thank you for the finishing anointing that is upon you and for being a pastor who has not disappointed us."

He recalled the previous day, how Mr Eno renamed the 21-storey building after him. Mr Emmanuel said the building would have been fully occupied if not for COVID-19.

"Because we had an expression of interest even at the time we were on the seventh floor but COVID-19 came for two and a half years and the entire scenario and ways of doing business changed all over the world."

He thanked his successor for naming the road after him saying he was overwhelmed and amazed that he never planned for it.

The elated former governor said it would be a sin, for him not to support his successor and share in his challenges.