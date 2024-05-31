Nigeria: VP Shettima Inaugurates 76.67km Ogbomoso-Iseyin Road

"Our federation can only be proud if each state actively participates in building essential infrastructure to facilitate our daily life."

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Thursday in Ogbomoso joined Oyo State's Governor Seyi Makinde to inaugurate the newly-constructed Ogbomoso-Iseyin Road.

In his speech at the ceremony, Mr Shettima said the economic agenda of President Bola Tinubu's administration was rooted in supporting each state of the federation.

"This is to help them to achieve their objectives and fulfil promises to the nation," he said.

Mr Shettima further said the present administration acknowledged the fact that "it is the convergence of many parts that forms a cohesive whole.

Mr Shettima commended Mr Makinde for being a collaborative partner and also executing critical capital projects.

"Oyo State has a pivotal role in our nation's economy and will always remain a top priority in our efforts to stabilise and promote unity and peace across the nation."

The vice president also saluted the governor for his dedication to leaving behind a legacy project that would transcend generations.

He said the 76.67-kilometre road being inaugurated was not only connecting communities within the state but also serves as a vital link to another geo-political zone in the country.

Mr Shettima noted that the road infrastructure projects of Mr Makinde's government should serve as an exemplary model for every state and every Nigerian committed to the country's development.

In his remarks, Mr Makinde reiterated his commitment to infrastructure development in every nook and cranny of the state.

He said he would continue to link towns and villages across the state through road interconnectivity to reduce infrastructure deficit and also move the state from poverty to prosperity.

He called on both local and foreign investors to come to Oyo State, with the assurance that his administration has provided a conducive atmosphere for business to thrive.

The state's Commissioner for Public Works, Daud Sangodoyin, said the need to construct the road was borne out of the Makinde administration's commitment to improving the citizenry's socio-economic activities.

Mr Sangodoyin stated that the entire work scope of the project was divided into two concurrent lots for contractors for speedy completion.

According to him, the first lot of 38.10 km was awarded to Kopek Construction Ltd. while the second lot of 38.57 km was awarded to Craneburg Construction Company.

"The road project was flagged off on May 18, 2022," he added.

In their separate remarks, representatives of the contractors, Issam Feghali of Kopek Construction Ltd. and Gilbert Sassine of Craneburg Construction Ltd. respectively, said the road's quality was standard.

The duo appreciated the residents of Ogbomoso, Iseyin and other communities on the road corridor for their cooperation and support which enhanced the speedy execution of the contracts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road upon inauguration was named after a former governor of Oyo State, the late Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Dignitaries at the event included Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara, the acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iliyas Damagun, and Fatai Buhari, the senator of Oyo North Senatorial District.

(NAN)