Senegal: 'Face of Resilience' Movie Screens in Dakar, Honors Genocide Victims

Dakar-based Place du Souvenir Africain in on Thursday, Wednesday 29, hosted a moving screening of the documentary titled 'Face of Resilience' attracting a large and engaged audience of Rwandan community and friends of Rwanda.

The impactful event, an initiative by Ibuka Mémoire et Justice section Senegal in partnership with the Embassy of Rwanda in Senegal and the Goethe-Institut Senegal, highlighted the enduring spirit and resilience of the Rwandan people in the face of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The documentary screening was followed by a deeply enriching panel discussion, featuring the film's producer, Divine Gashugi.

Gashugi's insights and commitment added profound depth to the collective reflection on resilience and the duty of memory.

In his remark, Rwanda's envoy to Senegal, Amb. Jean Pierre Karabaranga, commended the Rwandan community and friends of Rwanda who attended the event in large numbers, emphasizing the critical importance of combating genocide denial and fostering resilience among communities.

"It is essential to remember and honor the victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi while standing firm against any form of denial," Karabaranga said.

Philip Küppers, the Director of Goethe-Institut Senegal, also expressed his support and commitment to collaborative efforts in promoting cultural understanding and historical awareness through such significant events.

The Place du Souvenir Africain, which hosted the event, houses a dedicated space for the commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, making it a symbolic and poignant venue for this screening.

The public interaction following the screening underscored the powerful impact of the film and the necessity of continuing to tell these important stories.

Attendees engaged in meaningful discussions, reflecting on the lessons learned and the path forward in preserving the memory of the genocide and reinforcing the spirit of resilience.

This event served as a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility to remember and educate future generations about the atrocities of the past to prevent them from recurring.