Ghana: Ambulance Trial - Richard Jakpa Files Application to Dismiss Charges Against Him

Jakpa argues in his application that Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame's charges and proceedings constitute an abuse of court processes and violate Ghana's constitutional obligations.

The third accused in the ongoing ambulance trial, Richard Jakpa, on Thursday, May 30, filed a court application through his lawyers, seeking either to have the charges against him dismissed or to have the proceedings stayed.

"This honourable Court shall be moved by THADDEUS SORY ESQ. of MESSRS SORY @ LAW Counsel for and on behalf of the Third Accused /Applicant herein praying the Court for an order striking out the charges and accordingly terminating the proceedings against the third Accused/Applicant or alternatively, A stay of the proceedings before the Court against the third Accused/Applicant," part of the filed application document said.

Jakpa argues in his application that Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame's charges and proceedings constitute an abuse of court processes and violate Ghana's constitutional obligations.

Jakpa states further that the Attorney-General is abusing his constitutional powers by prosecuting him without valid justification.

"The Attorney-General at whose instance the Third Accused/ Applicant is being prosecuted in the instant suit has brought the charges and instituted the proceedings in abuse of the process of the court and contrary to his constitutional obligations under articles 23 and 296 of the 1992 Constitution," he stated in the filed application.

He also claims the Attorney-General privately admitted there is no case against him.

"In engagements with the third Accused/Applicant, the Attorney General has admitted that there is no case against the third accused/applicant. The continued prosecution of the Third Accused/Applicant violates the right to a fair trial," according to the state.

Last week, Richard Jakpa claimed the Attorney-General encouraged him to provide false testimony against Dr. Ato Forson.

The NDC released a 16-minute phone recording allegedly capturing Godfred Dame coaching Jakpa on what to say in court. NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia asserted the tape exposed an attempt to manipulate Jakpa's testimony.

The NPP quickly held a press conference to debunk these claims, describing the recording as doctored and misrepresentative.