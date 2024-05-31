Nigeria: Kano - Disregard False Information On 15th Emir Leading Friday Prayers - Police

31 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Kano State Police Command has urged residents to ignore false information circulating on social media that Alhaji Aminu Bayero, the 15th Emir, would lead the Friday prayers at the Central Mosque.

The Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Friday, that Bayero will observe his Friday prayers in the mosque within the Nasarawa Palace, where he currently resides.

The commissioner said the police and other state security agencies will provide robust security at the Emir's Palace, where Emir Muhammad Sanusi II is expected to lead the Jummah prayers.

"The police urge the general public to disregard the false reports and misinformation circulating on social media and go about their activities without fear of molestation or intimidation.

"The police will continue to provide necessary security to ensure that will enable residents observe their Friday congressional prayers peacefully without threats to their lives and property," he said.

He urged the people to volunteer credible information on the movement of dubious characters for prompt security action in the state. (NAN)

