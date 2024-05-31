South Africa/Senegal: Banyana in Good Spirts Ahead of Senegal Matches

31 May 2024
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Coach Desiree Ellis' side was welcomed by jubilant members of the South African Embassy in Senegal, who said they were honoured to see the reigning African Champions in person.

The Sasol-sponsored South African senior women's national team will play two international friendly matches against the Teranga Lionesses on 1 and 4 June 2024 at Stade Lat Dior as they begin their preparations for the upcoming CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON)

The team will hold their first training session with a full squad on Friday afternoon as both Linda Motlhalo and Thubelihle Shamase joined the team in Dakar, Senegal

Goalkeepers:

Kaylin Swart

Katlego Moletsane

Dineo Magagula

Defenders:

Karabo Dhlamini

Shannon Macomo

Bambanani Mbane

Asanda Hadebe

Lebogang Ramalepe

Tiisetso Makhubela

Lonathemba Mhlongo

Midfielders:

Linda Motlhalo

Mmabatho Mogale

Sibulele Holweni

Amogelang Motau

Nonhlanhla Mthandi

Kholosa Biyana

Ayesha Moosa

Lesego Nkoane

Forwards:

Thubelihle Shamase

Nicole Michael

Noxolo Cesane

Sinoxolo Cesane

Nthabiseng Majiya

