South Africa/Senegal: Banyana in Good Spirts Ahead of Senegal Matches

Coach Desiree Ellis' side was welcomed by jubilant members of the South African Embassy in Senegal, who said they were honoured to see the reigning African Champions in person.
The Sasol-sponsored South African senior women's national team will play two international friendly matches against the Teranga Lionesses on 1 and 4 June 2024 at Stade Lat Dior as they begin their preparations for the upcoming CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON)
The team will hold their first training session with a full squad on Friday afternoon as both Linda Motlhalo and Thubelihle Shamase joined the team in Dakar, Senegal
Goalkeepers:
Kaylin Swart
Katlego Moletsane
Dineo Magagula
Defenders:
Karabo Dhlamini
Shannon Macomo
Bambanani Mbane
Asanda Hadebe
Lebogang Ramalepe
Tiisetso Makhubela
Lonathemba Mhlongo
Midfielders:
Linda Motlhalo
Mmabatho Mogale
Sibulele Holweni
Amogelang Motau
Nonhlanhla Mthandi
Kholosa Biyana
Ayesha Moosa
Lesego Nkoane
Forwards:
Thubelihle Shamase
Nicole Michael
Noxolo Cesane
Sinoxolo Cesane
Nthabiseng Majiya