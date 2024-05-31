Nigeria: 68th Anniversary - Equipping Our Navy to Address Security Challenges Our Priority - Tinubu

....Commissions 3 ships, 2 choppers in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, assured that his administration will continue to equip the Nigerian Navy to enable it to address the rapidly changing security challenges in the nation.

Tinubu said this, while commissioning three ships and two helicopters at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, in Lagos.

He said this will boost the Nigerian Navy's preparedness for the protection of the nation's Blue Economy.

Speaking during the 68th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy, the President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said that since the formation of the Nigerian Navy 68 years ago, the service had continued to confront contending issues.

His words: "Significantly, the blue economy is estimated to be worth more than $1.5 trillion per year globally and projected to increase to $15.5 trillion by 2050. The Africa Blue Economy Strategy estimates that the blue economy currently generates nearly $300 billion for the continent, creating 49 million jobs in the process. The African Blue Economy is projected to hit $405 billion by 2030. It is very appropriate to state categorically that any collaborative initiative by the Nigerian Navy to build partnerships across African navies and Coast Guards is in the right direction."

Speaking on the threats in the maritime domains, Tinubu said: "These threats have become transnational, beyond the scope and capability of one nation to deal with. The situation calls for greater international collaboration. With the array of distinguished officers present at this event from outside the shores of our country, it is very obvious that the Nigerian Navy has assembled a remarkable group of outstanding persons with extensive and much desired collaborative commitment towards finding solutions to the myriad of security challenges in Africa's maritime environment."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, noted that since the establishment of the Nigerian Navy, it had been a symbol of pride to the nation.

In his welcome address, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, described maritime threats as transnational and capable of hampering the potential of the blue economy of nations.

He said: "It is believed that this conference will provide a viable platform to collectively develop strategies in addressing Africa's inherent security challenges arising from the development of the blue economy."