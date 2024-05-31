Nigeria: 10 Escape Death As 4-Storey Building Collapses On Lagos Island

31 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Esther Onyegbula

Lagos — Ten persons, including a 17-year-old girl were rescued under the rubble of a four-storey building that collapsed at 15, Iga Idungaran Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State, yesterday. Fortunately, there was no fatality.

The incident occurred near the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu's palace, Lagos Island, at 11a.m., yesterday.

It was gathered at the scene of the incident that the immediate cause of the incident was due to ongoing renovation being carried out on the residential building.

The structure was already marked by Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, for evacuation before it subsequently collapsed.

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Nigeria Police, among other emergency responders rushed to the scene to save trapped victims.

Recall that the latest incident happened barely four days after a mosque collapsed at Yusuf Street, Papa Ajao, Mushin area, killing three worshippers, including a 12-year-old boy.

Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Femí Oke-Osanyitolu, said the 10 trapped victims were rescued from the rubble by joint effort of emergency responders.

It was gathered that to ensure a seamless rescue operation, the entire area was cordoned off. The 10 victims trapped under the rubble, comprised seven adult males and two females.

Speaking to Vanguard, Oke-Osanyitolu, said: "The initial eight rescued were given pre-medical care from the agency paramedics at Iga Iduganran primary healthcare centre, where they were rushed to for further care."

As at 3.30p.m., all the trapped victims had been rescued from the rubble.

Oke-Osanyitolu, narrated, "All 10 people, nine adults and one 17-year-old girl have been rescued from the rubble.

"Having received pre-hospital care from the agency paramedics, they are now at Iga Iduganran Primary Health Care Centre receiving care. The remains of the building will now be levelled to ground zero while the adjacent building will undergo integrity and material testing."

Meanwhile, demolition of the entire collapsed building was ongoing at press time.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.