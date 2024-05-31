Nigeria: Lagos CSOs Converge to Discuss Domestication of Women's Economic Empowerment Policy (Live Updates)

31 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

One year after its launch, most states have yet to domesticate Nigeria's Women's Economic Empowerment Policy.

Today, selected Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders are participating in a one-day socialisation workshop on the domestication of the National Women's Economic Empowerment Policy (WEE).

Organised by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), the socialisation workshop aims to review and educate participants about the policy and to highlight their roles and expectations.

This followed the creation of a nine-member committee by the Lagos State Government two weeks ago to domesticate the WEE after meeting with a delegation from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies and the dRPC on the implementation of the guidelines to domesticate the WEE policy in the state.

The WEE was launched in 2023 to streamline all gender policies and address disparities faced by women in accessing financial benefits and opportunities in various sectors.

One year after its launch, most states are yet to domesticate the policy.

The socialisation workshop on the policy is ongoing at Pearworth Hotel, Ikeja Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES is on the ground to provide live updates from the event.

9:24 a.m. The event commences with the recitation of the national anthem and pledge.

9:30 a.m. Participants, including from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Women Group are introducing themselves.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.