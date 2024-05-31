South Africa: Hey Politicians, It's Time to Pack Away the Election Playbook and Get to Work

analysis

The election discourse about unemployment revolved around which party can create the most new jobs. This narrow focus glossed over the structural nature of South Africa's unemployment crisis.

Congratulations, you've made it. The elections are over, and your party won enough votes to get to Parliament. You spent months on the election trail, dancing, debating and delivering manifestos.

And while you were doing this, we listened, shared our thoughts on TikTok and some among us were taking notes. And by we, we're talking about South Africa's youth and those who advocate for them.

The election discourse about unemployment revolved around which party can create the most new jobs. This narrow focus glossed over the structural nature of South Africa's unemployment crisis.

Here's what some parties promised: the ANC would create 2.5 million jobs through the Presidential Employment Stimulus, a programme that has been subjected to recent budget cuts, while President Cyril Ramaphosa promised a million jobs each year for five years.

Build One South Africa said there would be a job in every home. The DA's Economic Plan detailed how 2.5 million jobs would be created for a slim portion of new job seekers, the EFF promised millions of jobs over the next five years, and Rise Mzansi targeted 600,000 permanent jobs in Gauteng.

It goes without saying that we need to create new jobs as part...