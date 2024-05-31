South Africa: 2024 Elections - Progress Made in Vote Counting

Vote counting is progressing steadily after South Africans took to the polls in the 29 May National and Provincial Elections.

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa's Results Dashboard, as at 15:41pm on Thursday, with counting at 21.05% (4 903 of 23 293 voting districts completed), the African National Congress (ANC) leads with 43.39%, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 24.72%, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 8.90% nationally.

There are 27 782 477 registered voters in the country.

Provincial Legislature overview

In terms of vote counting for the Provincial Legislatures, results on the dashboard stand as follows for the leading parties:

Eastern Cape (counting 25.78% complete): ANC - 63.68%; DA - 15.68% and EFF - 9.44%.

Free State (counting 35.69% complete): ANC - 53.36%; DA - 21.37% and EFF - 12.45%.

Gauteng (counting 15.27% complete): ANC - 33.76%; DA - 30.46% and EFF - 11.66%.

KwaZulu-Natal (counting 11.94% complete): uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK Party) - 43.33%; ANC - 20.47% and Inkatha Freedom Party - 19.45%.

Mpumalanga (counting 23.69% complete): ANC - 50.97%; MK - 17.10% and EFF - 13.16%.

Northern Cape (counting 73.01% complete): ANC - 46.50%; DA - 24.57% and EFF - 10.57%.

Limpopo (counting 13.15% complete): ANC - 70.31%; EFF - 13.19% and DA - 9.14%.

North West (counting 18.01% complete): ANC - 63.27%; EFF - 17.19% and DA - 9.13.

Western Cape (counting 35.69%): DA - 51.72%; ANC - 20.32% and Patriotic Alliance - 10.90%.

Counting continues.