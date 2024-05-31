Ghana: State Assisted Funeral Planned for Awuley Quaye Snr

State-assisted funeral has been planned for Ghanaian football legend, Emmanuel Awuley Quaye Snr., on Saturday, June 8 at the forecourt of State House.

Expected to join the hundreds of mourners at the grounds is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and top officials from the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

This came to light yesterday at a press conference addressed by children of the deceased retired footballer led by Rev. Awuley Quaye Jnr.

The former Black Stars and Accra Great Olympics defender captained the Black Stars to win the 1978 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He was also a member of the Olympics team that chalked honours in the 1970s.

Addressing the conference attended by old players of Great Olympics and their rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, Awuley Quaye Jnr stated that the family was working together with various entities to ensure a successful organisation of the funeral.

He disclosed that wake would be held at the deceased residence at Dansoman Sahara on Friday, June 7 to be followed by the burial service at the forecourt of the State House.

Rev. Awuley Quaye Jnr thanked the government, Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), GFA, TT Brothers and others that have shown love and affection to the family.

The Chief Director of MoYS, Mr William Cartey, said his outfit recognises the deceased contribution to football and pledges its support to give him a befitting burial.

In a related development, old players of Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak would face-off in a memorial game to honour the deceased.

That, according to the retired footballers, was to honour the memory of the late footballer for his contribution towards Ghana's envious football history.

Leading the Olympics legends, Nii Akwei MacClean, paid tribute to the deceased footballer who he described as a senior and mentor, adding that, "with his demise, Ghana has lost football gem."

"He played a major role in the formation of Accra Great Olympics Old Players Association (AGOOPA). We'll play a friendly match with our Hearts friends to honour this great man," he said.

Mr Evans Ayeekwei, a member of the Hearts oldies (AHOOPA), described Awuley Quaye Snr as pillar in defence and was selfless and disciplined and rallied football fans to throng the McDan Park in La to watch the game.

Other players in attendance were Adjah Tetteh, Philip Tagoe, Rev. Kofi Pare, Rev. Osei Kofi, Afo Dodoo, Evans Ayeekwei, Peter Lamptey, Tetteh Chandu, Moses Coffie, Thomas Otinkorang and others.