South Africa: EFFL Political Leader Gonquoi Joins Malema Campaign in South Africa, Undergoes Global Leader

Monrovia — The Commander-in-Chief of the African Political movement, Economic Freedom Fighters Liberia's chapter has joined his global leader Julius Malema in a political crusade geared at ensuring the institution governs South Africa's national leadership.

His movement is also being interspaced with high-level training in political leadership in South Africa.

Emmanuel Gonquoi's visit is at a time, when South Africa, a highly politically centered country in Africa, is going to the polls to elect a new president, a competition that also witnessed the participation of the founding father of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Malema.

Gonquoi, who recently resigned from the Joseph Boakai-led as chairman of a sub-committee of the Assets Recovery Team, told FrontPageAfrica that his trip outside Liberia has created a new eye-opener for outstanding political activities in Liberia, learning about South African political scenarios.

Gonquoi believes it was important that politicians like him gain serious political proficiency and understanding on global leadership and governance, which could help better drive Liberia from age-old political rhetoric.

Gonquoi's participation in Malema's campaign is perhaps the first time for a Liberian politician to be seen in another political jurisdiction campaigning.

With this, political analysts believe, Gonquoi has emerged as one of the political forces to watch out for in Liberia's political days ahead.

Gonquoi along with his strong South-African Pan Africanist Revolutionary Political icon were spotted in South Africa campaigning together and asking South Africans to vote EFF as posted on the official page of the EFF in South Africa.

Speaking with FrontPageAfrica from South Africa, Gonquoi stated that his stay in that African nation is intended to gain additional political education and perhaps prepare to take his party to another level in Liberia.

Emmanuel Gonquoi, an individual, believed to be a staunch Social-Justices, Economic Liberation, and Effective implementation of the Rule of law and good governance, is currently gaining influence in Liberian politics.

It is also believed that Julius Malema is the mastermind behind Gonquoi's Political life and Influencing his political decisions, considering Malama's radical political position and the action of Gonquoi in the 2023 Elections and his recent decisions to resign from the Assets Recovery, as well as vacating the position of Deputy Minister for his National Chairman Steve Saah Kolubah, cautioning that Liberia should watch out for a radical EFFL.

As a political party leader, Gonquoi also accepted to be an ordinary civil servant in government, and in one of his interviews, he was heard saying "Government Job is not his inheritance and he would accept any position from the President once it's about serving the people of Liberia and that he is not seeking Government job to make money."

At the same time, other political pundits believe the EFFL Political Leader is unhappy about how the current government he fronted for, continues to keep him in the back seat.

However, Gonquoi has refused to show his anger, informing FrontPageAfrica that he still has a role to play in the current administration.

While Gonquoi continues to conceal this burning political disenchantment, his allies believe that the reason to keep him at low key position in the current administration is intended to prevent him from attaining additional influence, a strategy said to be executed by key Unity Party Alliance members, who see his growing influence as a threat.

When questioned about why he is yet to be appointed to a key position in government, Gonquoi refused to directly respond to FPA inquiry but said: "The Commander-In-Chief of the EFFL is hugely connecting with lawmakers and shaking hands with serious political actors in Africa and globally. If this turns out good for resource mobilization, the EFFL will certainly become one of the largest political parties in Liberia shortly."

It's no secret that such gains can only be attributed to his alignment with the Founder of the Economic Freedom Fighters- South Africa, Julius Malema as Gonquoi himself mentioned during his statement at the EFF final campaign rally in Polokwane Stadium, South Africa.

Recently, several young people continued to join the EFFL, and with his Youth and Student Command continuing mobilization from school to school, it has been apparent that the mood of the Economic Freedom Fighters is eventually recognized in Liberia.

Nevertheless, his firm political stance on equity governance, other political analysts on the other hand believed, Gonquoi's credible political identity is gradually being ruined by his affiliation with the current government which is being clouded with early missteps.

However, he noted in one of his Facebook posts: "The Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia will support the President that they contributed to bring to power. It's time to talk in house but if they overlooked us and refused to listen to us, we will go public with our disagreements."

The radical political leader is one of the most influential people in the UP Alliance but fear has begun to creep in about his association with the government, since others in the President's circle perceived that Gonquoi and the EFFL might not support the UP Alliance in 2029, due to unhappiness.

The Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia continue to reiterate that it will not be compromised to speak against bad-doings, and bad-doers of the government, and they are not in Government to repeat the mistakes of past regimes.

Its leader believes that some groups of people within the Government are proceeding wrongfully and leading the President in the wrong direction as was posted on his Facebook page.

With Emmanuel Gonquoi gaining political influence both at home and abroad, there has been a strange phrase in Gonquoi's recent trending posts, one of which states: "The Coming Revolution" but he has refused to explain this phrase further.

Gonquoi has been considered extremely controversial and unpredictable based on his political style. He had seemed to be very supportive of the President yet the Controversial political leader left President Boakai in the US and resigned; though he considered the President his father, with his 'Anti-Imperialist' and 'Anti-Capitalist' posture which the Western block, Liberians are watchful to see how America, Liberia's traditional partner will embrace such a radical leader in the country.

The EFF in South Africa is based on the ideology of the Cuban revolution and the EFFL here in Liberia fully supports the founding ideology of the EFF in South Africa.