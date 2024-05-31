Liberia: CDC Acting Chairman Accuses Unity Party-Led Government of Eroding Liberia's Democratic Gains

Monrovia — The Acting Chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Atty. Janga Kowo says barely after five months, President Joseph Boakai's regime is fast collapsing under the weight of its own incompetence.

The CDC Acting Chairman made the disclosure on Wednesday, May 29 at a press conference held at the party headquarters in Congo Town.

According to him, the regime came to power through an electoral accident.

"A victory deep within the margin of error. An electoral victory of chance, instead of Change," Atty. Kowo said.

He added: "We can clearly see that in just five months, the Unity Party regime has become antidemocratic, anti-people, anti-rule of law and is taking the country backward and eroding all the democratic gains made and consolidated under the CDC Government."

Over the weekend, news broke out that the former Vice President Madam Jewel Howard Taylor's vehicle. Such an act, the Acting Chairman says is the cause of inadequate security protection for the former Vice President.

He said: "We condemn in the strongest terms, the recent attack on the vehicle of the former Vice president of the Republic of Liberia, Madam Jewel Howard Taylor. The former Vice President has complained about inadequate security protection and the recent attack on her vehicle marks an alarming threat to her person."

He added: "The government of Liberia is requested to take immediate steps to remedy this precarious situation. The protection of the former Vice President is the responsibility of the current government. It is very irresponsible for the government to turn a blind eye to this situation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also, the Acting Chairman stressed that the CDC's attention has been drawn to what he termed as the government of Liberia's fraudulent procurement of 285 yellow machines.

"Information gathered speaks to apparent asset swapping involving some natural resources of the country. If this information is correct, it marks a dangerous bravado of the government in trying to mortgage the natural resources of the country," he said.

Kowo added: "We demand full accountability and transparency in this matter and the CDC is activating the necessary mechanisms to ensure the protection of the natural resources."

According to the CDC Acting Chairman, the wrongs that took place years ago were the cause of the Civil War. Such wrongs he says are sadly re-emerging today -just a few months into the Boakai-led administration.

"The electoral violence of 2023, perpetrated mainly by supporters of the Unity Party, resulting in deaths in Lofa, Nimba, and Montserrado Counties have yet to be properly investigated and condemned by the UP's political hierarchy," he said.

Atty. Kowo added: "And the deafening silence of international partners and other stakeholders on these grave abuses is very concerning. The Consolidation of Liberia's democratic credentials and peace is critical to the prosperity of the country and will prevent the repeat of our troubled past."