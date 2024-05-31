Liberia: Commerce Minister Modad Expresses Dissatisfaction Over House's Contempt Charge

Monrovia — Commerce Minister Amin Modad has expressed disappointment over the House of Representatives' decision to hold him in contempt for "disrespecting" the legislative body.

Minister Modad was invited to appear before the plenary to explain the reasons for the increase in the price of rice. However, on the scheduled day, he informed the House in writing that he would not be able to appear because he was traveling out of the country. His request for rescheduling was granted.

During his appearance on Thursday, Representative Dixon Seboe (District #16, Montserrado County) and other lawmakers informed the plenary that Minister Modad was seen attending an executive function on the day he claimed he would be traveling.

Rep. Seboe and his colleagues accused Minister Modad of deliberately refusing to honor the House's invitation. In response, the Minister explained that his trip had been canceled, which is why he was seen at the public gathering.

The lawmakers were unconvinced, and after a heated debate, they voted to hold him in contempt. They ordered him to return next week Tuesday with proof that his trip was planned and subsequently canceled. They also instructed him to bring a lawyer.

In a brief interview with reporters as he left the Capitol, Minister Modad expressed his disappointment, stating that he had expected the plenary to focus on the main issues for which he was invited in order to find a solution. When asked if he was disappointed, he affirmed that he was.

Minister Modad has faced staunch criticism for his handling of the rice issue. Two weeks ago, he announced an increase in the price of rice due to requests from importers. However, President Boakai, following a meeting with the importers, rescinded Modad's decision and declared that there would be no increase in the price of rice.