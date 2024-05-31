Zimbabwe Sees Decrease in Malaria Cases

31 May 2024
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The Government of Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has reported a decrease in malaria cases from the previous week.

According to the MoHCC's latest disease surveillance report for the week ending May 19, 2024, a total of 1,285 malaria cases were reported, down from 1,584 cases the previous week ending May 12, 2024.

There were no deaths recorded during this period.

"Disease Surveillance Report as of the week ending 19 May 2024. 1,285 malaria cases and no deaths were reported this week. Of the reported cases, 129 (10.3%) were from the under-five years of age. The provinces that reported the highest number of cases were Mashonaland Central Province (784) and Mashonaland West Province (347). The cumulative figures for malaria cases are 25,717 and 47 deaths," read the report.

While these numbers represent a concerning trend, the MoHCC's efforts to expand access to malaria prevention and treatment services, as well as its ongoing collaboration with international partners, have contributed to the recent decline in weekly cases.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.