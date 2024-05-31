Ghana: State, Church Must Partner to Propel Devt - Veep

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is advocating strengthened partnership between the government, the church and other faith-based organisations to propel country's development.

Such a partnership, he said, would herald what he described as "a golden age of collaboration which formally recognises the church and other faith-based organisations as key development partners of the country."

He explained that, as local development partners, it was imperative that they were motivated through incentives such as tax rebate to do more.

Dr Bawumia, who is also the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election, said this when he addressed the clergy in the Volta Region in Ho, as part of his one day campaign tour to the region.

According to him, his determination to win this year's presidential election was to focus government activities on improving the lives of the people and addressing their critical needs.

He assured that the party would not take Ghanaians for granted in developing policies and programmes that improves their living conditions, hence the tour in the region to solicit the views of the people to develop a comprehensive manifesto.

The NPP, Dr Bawumia said, was focused on leading Ghana into prosperity while promoting unity through religious tolerance.

If elected as president, he said, he would prioritise support for the needy through programmes and policies as well as re-align policies to tackle unemployment by training the youth in digital education.

Dr Bawumia therefore called on the clergy to support him through prayers and counsel.

The chairman of the Dr Bawumia Campaign Team, Mr Dan Botwe said the NPP and Dr Bawumia recognise the important role the clergy played in national development and would always ask for their assistance in prayer.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Volta Regional Christian Council, Rev. Seth Mawutor, lauded the good policies and programmes of government and prayed that God would help him to attain his wishes.