Nigeria: Death Toll Rises to 21 in Kano Mosque Explosion As Deputy Senate President Announces Support

31 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Residents said they buried at least 21 victims, mostly aged persons, since the incident occurred on 15 May.

The death toll from the 15 May attack on a mosque at Gadan, a community in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State, has risen to 21, an official has said.

Residents said they have buried at least 21 victims, mostly aged persons since the incident occurred last week.

A resident of the community, Shafi'u Abubakar, had sprayed the mosque with fuel, locked worshippers inside and set it ablaze. The police initially said Mr Abubakar used a petrol bomb, but locals believed no explosive device was involved.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that one person died while on admission at the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital following the incident that affected almost 40 worshippers, including children.

But more victims receiving treatments at the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital in Kano have since died. On Thursday, the figure rose to 21 after four more victims died.

The Chairperson of Friends of the Hospital (a civic group), Bature Abdulaziz, told reporters about the situation on Thursday when he led some members of the Kano Business Community on a sympathy visit to the community.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who was also in the community on a sympathy visit, announced a donation of N15 million to the relatives of the victims and the community.

"Additionally, in response to the community's request, I donated N10 million for the purchase of land to be used as a burial ground and N5 million for the injured and families of the deceased, Mr Jibrin said.

Mr Jibrin also pledged to build a modern mosque for the community.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.