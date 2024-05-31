Ghana: Group Demands Sacking of Ssnit Boss Amid Controversy On Hotels Sale

31 May 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

SSNIT has come under the spotlight recently regarding the sale of four hotels to Mr. Bryan Acheampong

A public accountability group called the Forum for Accountability and Justice (FAAJ) is demanding the dismissal of the Director-General of SSNIT, Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Marfo over controversies regarding the sale of four hotels of the social security institution to Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Agriculture.

In a statement on Thursday, May 30, they said the SSNIT boss has disregarded calls to halt the sale processes, and rather "continued to fast track the completion of the tainted process for the inordinate sale of state property to a government official."

"FAAJ has gathered that ever since Mr. Osafo-Maafo was sent to occupy the position of Deputy Director-General he has been preoccupied, concentrated, and leading the process of selling off the SSNIT hotels at all cost to his party cronies. The Forum therefore calls on the appointing authorities to dismiss Mr. Kofi Bosompem Osafa-Maafo as the SSNIT Director General with immediate effect," the statement signed by convenors, Dr. Fred Awaa (Lecturer UPSA and President of the Awaa Research Foundation) and Mr. Wonder Madilo, a former NUGS president and businessman said.

- Advertisement -SSNIT has come under the spotlight recently regarding the sale of four hotels to Mr. Bryan Acheampong. North MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, civil society actors, and labour unions have questioned the deal, saying that it breeds conflict of interest and corruption. But SSNIT has denied wrongdoing.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.