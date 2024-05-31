Ghana: Group Demands Sacking of Ssnit Boss Amid Controversy On Hotels Sale

SSNIT has come under the spotlight recently regarding the sale of four hotels to Mr. Bryan Acheampong

A public accountability group called the Forum for Accountability and Justice (FAAJ) is demanding the dismissal of the Director-General of SSNIT, Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Marfo over controversies regarding the sale of four hotels of the social security institution to Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Agriculture.

In a statement on Thursday, May 30, they said the SSNIT boss has disregarded calls to halt the sale processes, and rather "continued to fast track the completion of the tainted process for the inordinate sale of state property to a government official."

"FAAJ has gathered that ever since Mr. Osafo-Maafo was sent to occupy the position of Deputy Director-General he has been preoccupied, concentrated, and leading the process of selling off the SSNIT hotels at all cost to his party cronies. The Forum therefore calls on the appointing authorities to dismiss Mr. Kofi Bosompem Osafa-Maafo as the SSNIT Director General with immediate effect," the statement signed by convenors, Dr. Fred Awaa (Lecturer UPSA and President of the Awaa Research Foundation) and Mr. Wonder Madilo, a former NUGS president and businessman said.

- Advertisement -SSNIT has come under the spotlight recently regarding the sale of four hotels to Mr. Bryan Acheampong. North MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, civil society actors, and labour unions have questioned the deal, saying that it breeds conflict of interest and corruption. But SSNIT has denied wrongdoing.