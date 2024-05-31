Ghana: Britain's Got Talent - Ghanaian Dance Duo Afronitaa and Abigail Sail Through to Finals

31 May 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Quartey

Week's ago, the duo received a standing ovation from both Ghanaians and the BGT audience abroad following their audition performance which left a lasting impression on many.

Ghanaian dancers Afronitaa and Abigail Dromo have been named finalists in the 2024 edition of Britain's Britain's Got Talent competition.

The announcement was made on the show's Instagram page following the duo's outstanding performance, which wowed both the audience and the judges.

Afronita and Abigail aged 20 and 7 respectively, danced to popular songs such as Fuse ODG's "Azonto," Beyoncé's "Run The World," and Toofan's "Gweta," among others, drawing a standing ovation from the judges, who praised their routine on stage.

"Your votes have sent Abigail & Afronitaaa straight through to Sunday's FINAL! Congratulations!," BGT said.

The strict Simon Cowell, known for making scathing remarks about contestants who come on the show, said the duo astounded him with their electrifying dance moves.

Bruno Tonioli, a judge on the show, praised the duo's unique dancing style, which matched their upbeat personality on stage.

"Looking at you makes me happy, you really are a tonic for the spirit. Your individual style of dancing is so unique and beautiful, your musicality is out of this world and your personality really shines through. Love you," he said excitedly.

Their performance on Britain's Got Talent stage earned them an enthusiastic "Yes" from each of the judges, including Simon Cowell, who described it as one of his favourite auditions of the year. On Sunday, the duo will face off against ten other contestants in the final.

Week's ago, the duo received a standing ovation from both Ghanaians and the BGT audience abroad following their audition performance which left a lasting impression on many.

The Accra Times' Nii Marmah Boye contributed to this report.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.