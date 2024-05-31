Sierra Leone: Ethiopian Launches Flight to Freetown

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines, the largest network operator in Africa, has launched a thrice weekly passenger services to Freetown, Sierra Leone.

During the inaugural ceremony, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew announced the direct flight to Freetown, adding that "we have gathered today to celebrate the inaugural flight."

Ethiopian Airlines has been connecting Africans together for the last 78 years, the CEO indicated.

Mesfin added the addition of Freetown into the group's network will enable the people of Sierra Leone to travel on the vast Ethiopian Airlines global network, which includes over 136 destinations throughout the world.

"The addition of Freetown into our network is a testimony of our commitment to serve the people of Africa," he stated.

Moreover, the CEO added that the Commencement of this flight will strengthen the relationship between the peoples of the two countries, Ethiopia and Sierra Leone.

Africa has set an ambition to be more integrated, to do more for people in connection with Africa and business more to maximize trade relations among Africans, he elaborated.

Hence, Ethiopian Airlines is here to promote and to support this initiative of the African Union and ambition of the leaders in the continent, he added.

Sierra Leone Ambassador to Ethiopia Harold Saffa said this new flight route is poised to be a catalyst for economic growth.

"This occasion symbolizes not just the launch of a new flight route; it is also a testament to the enduring spirit of cooperation, partnership and progress between our two countries," he added.

Moreover, the ambassador said it will facilitate easier and more efficient movement of goods and people, thereby boosting trade and commerce between Ethiopia and Sierra Leone.

This inaugural flight also underscores the strong and growing bilateral relationship between Ethiopia and Sierra Leone.

"Our governments have long shared a commitment to promoting peace, stability and prosperity in Africa. Today's event reaffirms this commitment and sets the stage for even deeper cooperation in the years to come."

Ambassador Saffa commended Ethiopian Airlines, with its rich legacy of over seven decades, as it has always been at the forefront of connecting Africa to the world and fostering unity and development within our continent.