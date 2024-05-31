Nigeria: Change of National Anthem My Priority - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that returning the old national anthem was a priority for him.

Tinubu made this known during a meeting on Thursday with the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Tinubu signed the National Anthem "Nigeria, We Hail Thee" Bill 2024 into law on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The return of the old anthem elicited divided opinions, with some commentators criticising the move as yet another case of "misplaced priority" given the slew of challenges confronting Nigerians.

"Let me allude to something that happened yesterday. The change of national anthem, 'Nigeria, we hail thee'," Tinubu said.

"Some people say, okay... say what? Is that your priority? It's my priority. I agree with the national assembly. If they make law, I've got to obey that law, or we disagree openly and close the chapter."

Tinubu said Nigeria's diversity should be protected and celebrated, adding that the country's population should not be seen as a burden.

"But the question of diversity. Who gave us the name Nigeria? Is it not Britain? Or somewhere? Have we changed our name? We are Nigerians. Our passport shows that," he said.

"As long as we are Nigerians and one family, we remain and protect our diversity and love one another as brothers and sisters.

"It is God Almighty that puts you in that particular place and makes you a member of that family. You have no control over it.

"When I came begging for votes, I didn't say vote for me as a Yoruba man, I said vote for me as Bola Ahmed Tinubu."