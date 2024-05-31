Nigeria: Kano Emirate Crisis - Officials in Dilemma As Local Hunters Take Charge of Palace Security

Insiders told PREMIUM TIMES that some of the officials, who are old men, find the crisis strange and troubling

The Kano Emirate crisis has left district heads, council members and other senior traditional title holders in a dilemma over where to place their loyalty between the different palaces being occupied by the two men tussling for the stool of the emir of the ancient city.

Aminu Ado Bayero, who was sacked last week by the state government, and Lamido Sanusi, who was immediately reinstated to replace him, have both been holding court in the two different palaces.

While the Kano state government had directed the officials to the main emir's palace where Mr Sanusi is, Mr Ado Bayero has also been receiving some officials at the mini palace at the Nasarawa GRA. Both palaces are located inside Kano City.

Insiders told PREMIUM TIMES that some of the officials, who are old men, find the development strange and troubling. Some of them were said to be keeping out of sight, choosing instead to send representatives to both sides of the conflict to urge for calm.

Ironically, some officials whose offices have been abrogated by the repeal of the Emirate Council Law of 2019 have been paying homage to the reinstated emir as directed by the state government. Prominent among them is the Madakin Kano, Yusuf Nabahani; who was the District Head of Dawakin Tofa.

But some others have apparently decided not to take sides until the issue is resolved. For instance, the Barden Kano and former district head of Bichi, Idris Bayero, who is the elder brother to the late Emir Ado Bayero, has not been sighted in either of the two palaces, insiders said.

The officials of the four emirates dissolved by the new emirate council law, 2024 have stayed on the side of Mr Ado-Bayero.

Hunters take charge of palace security

While Mr Ado-Bayero is guarded by federal security agents at the Nasarawa palace, his rival, local hunters armed with machetes and other locally fabricated weapons are providing security service at Gidan Rumfa, the main emir's palace where Mr Sanusi is staying.

The hunters, known locally as 'Yan Tauri', were drawn from across the state and deployed to the palace following a rumour of an alleged that federal authorities planned to relocate Mr Ado-Bayero to the main palace.

However, some officials at the palace said they expected more members and supporters of the ruling New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in the city to join the local hunters there.

This reporter, on Sunday, at the main Emir's palace, eavesdropped on a discussion in which a group of officials were complaining that residents of the city had not shown solidarity to their cause.

The official lamented how a local government caretaker committee chairman refused to release feeding allowance to the hunters until some of the hunters protested against the delay.

Doctors withdraw service

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has directed its members at Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital, situated opposite the emir's palace, to withdraw their services after some female health workers were attacked by hoodlums.

The notice of withdrawal was contained in a statement signed by the local branch secretary of the union, Abdulrahman Aliyu, on Tuesday.

"It is with great concern and urgency that we bring to your attention the recent appalling incident that occurred at Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital (HBPH) in Kano State. On the 27th of May 2024, at approximately 2:43 am, two female doctors on duty were subjected to a terrifying ordeal of assault and gun threat by unidentified individuals, including some accompanied by hospital security guards.

"The doctors, who were attending to their duties diligently, were abruptly confronted by armed men who forcibly entered their call room. Despite their efforts to explain the situation, the doctors were verbally abused, threatened, and even had a gun pointed at them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This harrowing experience lasted for nearly an hour, with no assistance forthcoming from hospital management or external authorities. This incident is not isolated; it reflects a distressing pattern of violence and harassment against healthcare professionals within the facilities in the state. Despite previous complaints and pleas for enhanced security measures, our concerns have been largely ignored. The safety and well-being of medical personnel at HBPH are not adequately prioritised.

"In light of these grave circumstances, we deemed it necessary to withdraw our members from HBPH effective immediately until their safety and security is guaranteed. We cannot continue to risk the lives of our members while enduring such hostile working conditions without assurance of protection," the NMA said in the statement.