Liberia: UK Investors Commit to Doing Business in Liberia

Visiting British investors here have expressed interest in investing in key sectors of the Liberian economy, including agriculture, roads, and energy.

(Monrovia-June 2, 2024) The visiting Uni Commerce Group International (UCGI) investment delegation has told officials of the Government of Liberia that it is interested in investing in agriculture, road construction, seaport rehabilitation, energy expansion, and cross-border transportation.

The group is expected to submit a comprehensive investment proposal to the Government of Liberia later this week.

The investors met with President Joseph Nyema Boakai on the weekend and expressed their commitment to doing business in Liberia.

During the meeting, President Boakai said Liberia had so much potential, a youthful population, and a fast investment turnover.

He said the country's investment climate was friendly and welcoming and that his administration sought to establish a stronger governance system that respected the rule of law and protected human rights.

Earlier, the investors met with officials of the National Investment Commission, ministries of public works, mines, and energy, and National Fisheries and Aqua Authorities.

In those meetings, the UCGI officials spoke of their interest in investment, while the Liberian government officials provided a briefing on the business climate in the country.

Liberia faces employment challenge mainly for its majority youthful population because of limited private sector expansion, building up the pressure on the government to find something for them to do.

With the new administration pressing forward to keep roads in good shape across the country and launch agriculture as its main flagship mantra, international investment could be the only strongest backbone of the state effort to expand private sector and create jobs.

The UCGI delegation headed by Mr. Benyoucef Faiz Hamacha is in an ongoing preparatory setting up process of what it called the AFRICA CONSORTIUM HOLDING GROUP, PLC Liberia , the umbrella entity of all the investment projects to be carried out in Liberia.

Grand Gedeh County District #3 Representative, Jacob Debee who invited the investors to Liberia led the delegation to the meetings with the president and officials to explore investment opportunities in Liberia.

Representative Debee said it was urgent to address the unemployment challenge, mainly amongst the young people in Liberia, and he was pleased with the progress of the investment talks.