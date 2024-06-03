Nigeria: AFN Pledges Support for Athletes Seeking Tickets to Paris Olympics

The president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Tonobok Okowa, has given the assurance that athletes seeking to qualify for the next Olympic Games in Paris will be given opportunities to achieve their dreams.

The Athletics Federation boss made this promise in Lagos at the weekend shortly before Team Nigeria Athletics' contingent to the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), Region 2 Championship left for Accra, Ghana.

Okowa, who is also the president of CAA, Region 2, said the Championship scheduled for Ghana this week is another window available for more Nigerian athletes to qualify for the Paris Games.

Meanwhile, Okowa has called on corporate organisations to lend financial support for sports development in Nigeria.

"Sports development in a country like Nigeria cannot be left in the hands of very few individuals. Corporate organisations should lend a helping hand.

"I'm calling on all sports loving Nigerians to assist in making funds available through their foundations for sports development in the country.

"We have many talented sports men and women that require help to develop their talents, such talents would further provide for their families and Nigeria would have lesser problems to deal with," he said.

The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region 2 Championship will be held on the 4th and 5th of June at the Sports Complex of the University of Ghana, Legon, Accra.

A total of 22 athletes are representing Nigeria at the athletics event that will feature over 450 athletes from 15 countries in sprint and distance races, hurdles, relays, jumps, and throws.