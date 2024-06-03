Nigerian Govt Declares Looming Labour Strike Illegal

The government said the impending strike violates statutory provisions of Nigeria's labour laws.

The federal government says the planned strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) is illegal.

Nigeria's two major workers' unions - NLC and TUC - on Friday declared an indefinite strike beginning from Monday, 3 June across the country.

The strike is to compel the government to agree on a new minimum wage for workers, and review the increase in the price of electricity for some consumers.

Many other workers' unions such as those of doctors, university lecturers, airport workers and electricity workers are part of or affiliates of the NLC or TUC and are also expected to join the strike.

But, the federal government, through the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, on Sunday, appealed to the workers' unions to shelve the strike.

If the aggrieved workers make good their decision, the strike will commence on Sunday midnight.

Mr Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in a letter dated 1 June and addressed to the National President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, and TUC's National President, Festus Osifo, said "the strike action by organised Labour is premature."

He faulted the planned industrial action on the grounds that the federal government and other employers of labour involved in a tripartite committe to determine a new minimum wage had not declared an end to negotiation.

Referencing some sections of the Trade Dispute Act 2004, the justice minister said the law requires the NLC and TUC to "issue mandatory strike notices of a minimum of 15 days."

Mr Fagbemi further pointed out that the legitimacy of the the proposed strike is called to question by the fact that the Labour unions failed to comply with "statutory conditions precedent."

Also, the minister reminded the labour leaders that the strike is at variance with an order of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria where issues on fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu the attendant consequences are being adjudicated on.

The minister said the government took measures including wage award and provision of CNG-powered vehicles for public transportation to "ameliorate the adverse consequences" of fuel subsidy removal.

While assuring the labour unions of government's commitment to conciliatory approach to resolving disputes concerning citizen's welfare, Mr Fagbemi said, "I would like to urge you to kindly reconsider the declaration of strike action and return to the ongoing negotiation meetings."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The minister's letter was copied to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Director General of the State Security Service (SSS), Yusuf Bichi; and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha.

The labour unions have yet to respond to the call by the justice minister to shelve the strike, which is scheduled to commence few hours away.

President Bola Tinubu, in his inauguration speech on 29 May 2023, announced the removal of subsidy on petrol, triggering a countrywide hardship of the attendant increase in the prices of goods and services.

The government's introduction of various palliatives to cushion the adverse impacts of the policy have not addressed the difficulties being faced by many Nigerians.