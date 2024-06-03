Nigeria: World Cup Qualifiers - Super Eagles Camp Bubbles As NPFL Stars Join Foreign Pros in Uyo

2 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The Super Eagles camp in Uyo is buzzing with activities as Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) stars join their foreign counterparts to prepare for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic.

Three players from the NPFL - Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba), Sodiq Ismail (Remo Stars), and Kenneth Igboke (Rangers International) - have already arrived in camp, forfeiting crucial matches for their title-chasing teams to answer the national call.

They are joined by a dozen other players, including former NPFL stars Nwabali Stanley (now with Chippa United, South Africa), Benjamin Tanimu (Ihefu SC, Tanzania)), and Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rizespor, Turkey).

The Leicester City duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are also on the ground.

Other players already in Uyo include Samuel Chukwueze, Fisayo Bashiru, and newly crowned Bundesliga champion Victor Boniface.

Completing the current 15-man squad are Raphael Onyedika, Chidozie Awaziem, Alhassan Yusuf, and Terem Moffi.

Expected players

Expected to join the team soon are goalkeeper Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy), midfielder Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England), defenders Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England) and Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England), and attackers Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey) and Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy).

Nigeria will face South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, 7 June, at 8:00 p.m. They will then travel to Abidjan to take on Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Monday, 10 June, at 4:00 p.m. Ivorian time (5:00 p.m. Nigerian time).

Match officials

The world governing body recently announced some changes in the list of officials for Nigeria's away game against the Benin Republic.

FIFA appointed Gabonese official Pierre Ghislain Atcho to officiate the tie in Abidjan.

Temesgin Samuel Atango and Tigle Gizaw Belachew have been retained as assistant referee one and assistant referee 2, respectively, for the game.

The fourth official for the crunch fixture against the Genort Rohr-led team is Cameroonian Antoine Max Effa Essouma.

