Nigeria: WAEC Speaks On Ongoing Wassce Amidst Proposed Workers' Strike

WAEC said though it cannot dictate to the Nigerian labour unions on any matter, it is appealing for understanding "for the sake of the future of the affected Nigerian children."

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said the indefinite strike announced by Nigeria's foremost labour unions would not affect the conduct of the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In an internal memo addressed to the principals of schools participating in the 2024 WASSCE, WAEC said the conduct of the internal examination continues irrespective of the strike.

"The attention of Management has been drawn to a notice of the Commencement of Indefinite Strike by NLC and TUC effective Monday, 3rd June 2024. Please be formally informed that the conduct of WASSCE SC 2024 goes on as scheduled," the examination board said in a statement signed by the Ekiti Branch Controller for WAEC National Office, identified as T A Lawson.

WAEC said as much as it shares in the concerns of the unions and the generality of Nigerians, the examination is going on across the member Countries of WAEC and "the Nigerian child should not be put to a disadvantage of missing the exam."

"For the aforesaid reason, WAEC will conduct the exam and School Principals, supervisors, parents and the general public should please take note and make adequate arrangements for their candidates to sit the exam," the statement added.

A similar statement signed by the Ikeja Zonal Coordinator of the examination body, T O Danjuma, was also shared with schools within the zone.

But the office of the Head of Nigeria's Office of WAEC, Amos Dangut, has said the memo shared with the stakeholders was not for public consumption.

The spokesperson for the examination, Motorola Adesina, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, also denied the claim that WAEC had dared the labour unions, even as she appealed for understanding.

She said the examination is being conducted across four member states of WAEC and that the timetable and schedules are the same across the countries.

Mrs Adesina said: "WAEC can never dictate to the Nigerian labour unions, but this is a passionate appeal for understanding for the sake of the future of the affected Nigerian children."

Strike

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Nigeria Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Saturday directed its affiliates to mobilise for a total indefinite strike from Monday, 3 June.

The industrial action is expected to disrupt activities in schools, hospitals, and airports, which may lead to power outages, fuel scarcity, and transportation disruptions across the country.

The strike is to force the government to agree on a new minimum wage for workers as well as review the increase in the price of electricity for some consumers.

The labour unions are currently at loggerheads with the Nigerian government over negotiations for a new minimum wage. The current N30,000 minimum wage took effect in 2019, and the union is now negotiating a higher minimum wage with the government.

The NLC initially requested N600,000 but has now settled N494,000. However, the government rejected the amount, saying it is unsustainable and warning it could destabilise the economy and negatively impact over 200 million Nigerians. The government said it is offering N60,000, an amount the labour leaders reject, leading to a deadlock and a declaration of strike by the labour unions.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe