Rwanda/Lesotho: Injured Rwatubyaye to Miss Benin, Lesotho WC Qualifiers

FC Shkupi defender Abdul Rwatubyaye is the high profile name missing from Thorsten Spittler's 25-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying double header against Benin and Lesotho on June 6 and June 11 respectively.

Times Sports understands that the center back suffered a hip injury during training session thereby rendering him ineffective for the two games.

Also missing from the squad is Bugesera striker Elijah Ani who is waiting for FIFA clearance to play for Rwanda after switching allegiance from Nigeria.

Marines FC defender Gilbert Byiringiro, FS Jelgava's centre back Dylan Maes, Rhode FC midfielder Jojea Kwizera and AS Kigali goalkeeper Adolphe Hakizimana are the new faces in Spittler's team.

Rwanda will leave Kigali for Abidjan on Monday night, June 3, at 1:00 AM where they will play their first away match against Benin at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium on June 6.

Rwanda full squad:

Goalkeepers: Fiacre Ntwari, Maxime Wenssens and Adolphe Hakizimana

Defenders: Omborenga Fitina, Gilbert Byiringiro, Claude Niyomugabo, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Ange Mutsinzi, Thierry Manzi, Clement Niyigena, Yunusu Nshimiyimana and Dylan Maes.

Midfielders: Djihad Bizimana, Rafael York, Jean Bosco Ruboneka, Bonheur Mugisha, Steve Rubanguka, Hakim Sahabo, Samuel Gueulette and Kevin Muhire.

Attack: Gilbert Mugisha, Innocent Nshuti, Arthur Gitego, Patrick Sibomana, Jojea Kwizera.