Nigeria: Govt Rescues 61 Stranded Nigerians in Chad After Air France Technical Issue

2 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dalhatu Liman

Sixty-one Nigerian travelers, who were passengers on an Air France flight from Paris to Abuja, found themselves stranded in Chad due to a weather-related technical problem that forced the airline to divert their route.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, addressed the issue on X (formerly Twitter), where he shared a video recorded by some of the stranded passengers seeking assistance from his office.

In response, he instructed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to immediately engage with Air France and take necessary steps to resolve the situation. He also called upon the airline to provide timely updates on the status of the stranded Nigerian citizens.

"It has come to my attention that some Nigerians on an Air France flight from Paris to Abuja are presently stranded in Chad, from where the flight earlier dropped some passengers. I have immediately directed the Consumer Protection Department of the NCAA to swing into action and engage Air France. We shall inform everyone of the outcome soon. Meanwhile, I urge @AirFranceNG to immediately issue a statement on the fate of those Nigerians,"Keyamo's post read.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced via its official X account that the Air France aircraft experienced a technical issue due to weather conditions.

The NCAA confirmed that accommodation and meals have been provided for the 61 stranded passengers, and a replacement plane from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris is scheduled to arrive in Chad on Sunday to transport the passengers to Abuja.

"The aircraft developed a tech due to weather. Accommodation and feeding were provided for 61 passengers. A ferry plane from Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) arrives in Chad tomorrow to airlift passengers to Abuja. The Estimated Time of Departure is being discussed and passengers will be updated," the post read.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.