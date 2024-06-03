Nigeria: We Need a New Generation of Leaders - Obasanjo

Nigeria must begin to recruit new leaders to take over the mantle of leadership, ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said.

Obasanjo spoke in Lagos at the Africa Methodist Council Heads of Conference Summit and Women's Movement Leadership Summit,

According to him, insecurity had made the country a dangerous place, filled with so much suffering and hunger.

The former president said to get things right, the leadership has to wake up to its responsibilities in order to create a better world for all Nigerians.

While asking Nigerian leaders to re-evaluate the world, he said: "How do we re-evaluate the world? What do we do? Jesus Christ himself told us that in this world, we would have trouble.

"I will give you two points. Wake up! We need a new generation of leaders; moral leaders, transformational leaders, and servant leaders. This new generation of leaders will lead by showing love and leading the re-evaluation and transformation."

He further said: "Nigeria as it is now is volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous and dangerous. We have resources in Africa; we have 70 per cent of the world's copper. Japan has no mineral resources. Singapore is even worse. No resources!

"But, whatever resources we have, if we are devoid of leadership, it won't get us anywhere. That is why leadership in Africa is very important. We can't create an Africa of hope, prosperity, devoid of oppression and one of security, peace and where leaders have vision, knowledge and understanding this way."