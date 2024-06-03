Nigeria: Climate Change - 3,500 Farmers Gets Fertilisers, Water Pumps in Kwara

No fewer than 3,500 smallholder farmers in Kwara state have been provided with 50kg fertilisers and water pumps to improve yields.

The beneficiaries cut across the four local government areas in Kwara Central senatorial district.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Production Services and Rural Development, Senator Saliu Mustapha, flagged off the distribution of the items weekend in Ilọrin "as part of a broader strategy to ensure sustainable agricultural practices".

He noted that the items which is the first phase, was a personal intervention and tasked the beneficiaries on its judicious usage.

The event was tagged "Empowering Kwara Central Farmers: Unlocking self-sufficiency in food production".

Speaking at the event, the senator said the initiative aims to support agricultural productivity and improve crop yields for local farmers.

He added that the programme was designed to empower the farmers to minimise the challenges faced with food production and improve the quantity and quality of farm produce.

"The impact of climate change and over cultivation of farm land has negatively affected the quality of the soil for farming. This has resulted in lower yield of crops produce.

"It is important to emphasise that this has nothing to do with the government but personally purchased to empower our farmers and improve", he said.

Mustapha noted that the distribution of "such a significant quantity of fertiliser demonstrates a substantial investment in the agricultural sector, reflecting a commitment to enhancing food security and supporting the livelihood of local farmers to boost food production in the state.

The senator said he had also facilitated the reconstruction of the one kilometre asphalt road opposite Al-Hikmah University to Oke-Foma link road through his constituency office and provided solar power boreholes and street lights in over 30 communities in addition to blocks of classrooms.

"These were done to complement the state government's effort in ensuring that the people of the state have access to safe water, light and other amenities.

The Chairman of the occasion and National President of Ilorin Emirate Descendant Progressive Union (IEDPU), Alhaji Abdulmumin AbdulMalik, described the distribution of the farming tools due to the current farming season.

He said the senator had been empowering his constituents and the people of Kwara state before he was elected into office.

The chairman of the fertilisers distribution committee, Hon. Hammed Ayodele Adebayo noted that the uplifting of the genuine farmers with the items was to ensure bumper harvest during the farming season.

He said the beneficiaries were selected from various agriculture-related groups and individuals including AFAN among others.

Managing Directors of ARMTI, Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, NCAM, NSPRI, community leaders and religious leaders including party faithfuls attended that event.