Nigeria: NAHCON, Saudi Govt Warn Pilgrims On Performing Illegal Hajj, Insist On Nusuk ID Cards

NAHCON reminded pilgrims to collect their NUSUK ID cards from Mutawwif officials upon arrival in Makkah.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has warned Nigerians against performing or aiding illegal Hajj, saying it will attract severe penalties, including an SR10,000 fine, six months imprisonment, immediate deportation and a 10-year ban from Saudi Arabia.

This warning comes following the recent concerns and complaints about pilgrims being arrested or denied access to Masjidul Haram in Makkah due to missing NUSUK ID cards.

In a statement on Saturday, NAHCON Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Fatima Usara, said the commission "wishes to address the recent concerns and complaints regarding pilgrims being arrested or prevented from accessing the Masjidul Haram in Makkah for not having their NUSUK ID cards."

Mrs Usara advised affected pilgrims to contact their state pilgrims' officials or NAHCON's operational office in Makkah for assistance.

The commission had earlier stressed the importance of NUSUK ID cards during meetings with State Muslim Pilgrim's Welfare Boards and Hajj Tour Operators in Nigeria.

The card is a mandatory document required for identification and access to Masha'ir during Hajj.

NAHCON reminded pilgrims to collect their NUSUK ID cards from Mutawwif officials upon arrival in Makkah and to always carry them, as they are the recognised means of identification and access to key areas during Hajj.

Pilgrims with smartphones can also download the NUSUK app and access digital copies of their cards using their passports and visa numbers.

NAHCON emphasised that the Saudi Arabian religious authority has made it mandatory for every pilgrim to obtain a Hajj permit for their well-being and that the commission would not hesitate to enforce this rule.