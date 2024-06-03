Nigeria: Lagos Ends 25% Fare Rebate On State-Owned Transport Services

'From Monday, 3 June, transport fare on all regulated transport services in the state will return to its original fare of 100%," the statement read.

The Lagos State Government has ended its 25 per cent rebate on fares across all state-owned transport services.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) made the disclosure in a statement on its official X handle.

"The 25% fare rebate on regulated public transport buses, ferries, and train services ends on Sunday, 2 June, 2024.

"From Monday, 3 June, transport fare on all regulated transport services in the state will return to its original fare of 100%," the statement read.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on 23 February, announced a 25 per cent rebate on fares. By the announcement, he extended a six-month 50 per cent rebate that began on 31 July, 2023, to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

"The rebate in regulated public transport system fares has resulted in the state government expending effort and resources in transport subsidies to ease the pains associated with the removal of fuel subsidy effected last year May," the statement added.