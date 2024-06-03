Nigeria: Nationwide Strike Commences Tomorrow As Govt's Meeting With Labour Leaders Ends in Deadlock

Labour said it will go ahead with the strike until their demands are met.

The meeting between representatives of the federal government, leadership of the National Assembly and officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the proposed national minimum wage ended in deadlock on Sunday.

The meeting which began around 5:50 p.m. and ended at 8:45 p.m. was held behind closed-door at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

Addressing journalists after the closed-door session, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said the government pleaded with the labour leaders to suspend their planned strike but that the latter refused.

Mr Akpabio said if the strike holds, many activities in the country including hospitals will be affected.

He urged the union leaders to reconsider the planned strike.

Consequences

Speaking further, Mr Akpabio noted that if the labour unions should provide go on strike, many poor people in the country will suffer the consequences.

"We decided to intervene because we are the people's parliament. The 10th National Assembly believes strongly that anything that will bring more yoke, more suffering to the people of Nigeria must be avoided.

"We also know that it is not just a question of strike in wards where the hospitals are closed, most poor people will die. Those who are even on oxygen will die, those needing medical services will die .

"Goods and services will not move freely. Productivity will reduce drastically and the living standard of Nigerians will also be impaired.

"Hence, in the last four hours, we have been making appeals and we are still appealing to the Leadership of the NLC and the TUC to quickly return to the negotiating table with the government with a view to finding a lasting solution on this minimum wage issue," he said.

Mr Akpabio assured that the issue would be resolved soon.

He appealed to the union leaders to suspend the strike in the interest of the nation's economy.

"So, we thank you. Without going into much details, I believe we have had a very positive meeting. We heard from both sides and we are happy and satisfied that actions will be taken on both sides.

"Our appeal is that the strike be suspended and negotiations commenced in the interest of the Nigerian economy and the interest of all Nigerians remains."

The senate president thereafter expressed appreciation to the union leaders for attending the meeting.

He also appreciated the representatives of the federal government for attending the meeting.

He, however, said the government would continue to plead with the union leaders.

The TUC President, Festus Osifo, who spoke on behalf of the labour unions, told journalists that the strike will continue pending their final consultations with other arms of the unions.

Mr Osifo confirmed that representatives of the government pleaded but noted that the labour leaders insisted on their demands

The meeting was convened by the leaderships of the Senate and House of Representatives.

It is coming a day before the commencement of an indefinite strike called by the two labour unions to protest the disagreement over the proposed minimum wage.