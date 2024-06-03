Nigeria: Expert Makes Case for Crop Quality, Nutritional Value

Plant scientist, Amo Aduragbemi, has concluded plans to transform the way people think about crop quality and nutritional value, saying it would require understanding bioactive compounds.

A statement made available to Vanguard said Aduragbemi, through his pioneering study, provided genetic foundation for combating leaf rust, which was a major threat to wheat production worldwide.

According to the statement, Aduragbemi had uncovered candidate genes within the high confidence mQTL (hcmQTL) interval for leaf rust resistance in wheat.

The statement reads: "While many tout their diverse expertise and career versatility, only a select few truly embody the spirit of a multipotentialite. Amo Aduragbemi, aged 32, and born in Ogun State, Nigeria, is one such individual whose remarkable journey in agriculture and plant science stands out. He has emerged as a leading figure in the field of crop science, with a series of groundbreaking research publications that are transforming our understanding of plant genetics and disease resistance.

"Aduragbemi's academic journey took shape at Calvary College, a place that further honed his early interest in the sciences. It was here, amid the rigors of high school education, that his penchant for agriculture transformed into a calling. He excelled in his studies, driven by a vision of a world where no one has to suffer from hunger. His outstanding academic performance reflected both his intelligence and his dedication to applying his knowledge for the greater good.

"After high school, Amo pursued a Bachelor's in Agriculture at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, specializing in Plant Breeding and Seed Technology. His undergraduate thesis on the genetic variability of storage roots in sweet potatoes was more than academic--it was a pledge to enhance crop yields and food security. Graduating at the top of his class, Aduragbemi's academic prowess earned him a first-class degree, setting the stage for a career that would transcend borders.

"His quest for knowledge took him to China, where he was awarded a prestigious Chinese government scholarship to pursue a Master's in Crop Science at Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University in Shaanxi. His research employs cutting-edge omics approaches to improve agricultural crops, with a focus on yield enhancement and disease resistance.

"A study carried out by Aduragbemi uncovered candidate genes within the high confidence mQTL (hcmQTL) interval for leaf rust resistance in wheat. This study employed meta-QTL analysis to identify genomic regions linked to resistance traits, a methodology representing a substantial evolution from prior studies that relied on lower-resolution genetic maps.

"By using single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP)-based genetic maps, the research identified 92 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) across multiple transcriptome datasets, enhancing our understanding of the genetic mechanisms of this disease, crucial for global grain yield.

"The discovery of valuable markers through this research is essential for understanding the genetic architecture underlying leaf rust disease in wheat. The implications of his work extend well beyond the academic community into global agricultural practices, offering new avenues for the development of resistant wheat cultivars through marker-assisted selection.

"His pioneering study has provided a robust genetic foundation for combating leaf rust, a major threat to wheat production worldwide. Aduragbemi is currently a researcher at Texas A&M University, where he embarks on a Ph.D. in Horticulture, focusing on tomato firmness and its bioactive compounds--a study that stands to revolutionize the way we think about crop quality and nutritional value."