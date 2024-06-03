Nigeria: NAFDAC Urges Immediate Stop to Deadly Food Preservative Practice

Lagos — ...Says preserving food items with sniper causes cancer, infertility, others

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, yesterday, warned Nigerians against the hazardous practice of using dangerous chemicals to preserve food items.

The agency emphasised the dangers associated with dichlorvos, a chemical commonly utilised by traders to safeguard food from spoilage.

Director General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement explained that the sale of small volume dichlorvos (100 ml or less), sold as Sniper® has been banned since 2019 while the sale of the large volume (one litre) is limited to certified agrochemicals outlets.

She underscored the toxicity of dichlorvos to human health, cautioning that its use can have fatal consequences.

Responding to a viral video showing individuals using dangerous chemicals to preserve food items such as beans, stockfish and crayfish, Adeyeye urged traders and merchants to desist from using unauthorised chemicals on food meant for human consumption.

She said: "The misuse of dichlorvos poses significant risks to human health, manifesting in both short-term and long-term consequences. Long-term exposure can result in severe health implications, including developmental abnormalities in offspring, memory loss, reduced fertility, and potential carcinogenic effects.

"These adverse effects highlight the importance of adhering to safety guidelines to mitigate the risks associated with dichlorvos exposure," she said.

Adeyeye emphasized alternative methods for preserving food, mentioning the use of bio-pesticides as a safer option compared to dichlorvos.

She noted that food remaining unspoiled for an extended period might indicate pesticide contamination rather than freshness, unless stored in the refrigerator.