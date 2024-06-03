Nigerian Airlines Missing As U.S.-Nigeria Air Pact Takes Effect

Twenty years after Nigeria provisionally entered into an air transportation agreement with the United States, the air pact has finally taken effect without Nigerian airlines reciprocating the US-Nigeria route, Daily Trust can report.

The agreement, signed in 2000, was on a provisional basis requiring the two countries to fulfil certain conditions as specified in the agreement.

Nigeria has since retained the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) category one status which enables Nigerian airlines to operate direct flights to the US while also allowing them to codeshare with American airlines.

The CAT One was imposed by the US Congress some 45 years ago for any airline flying through the US airspace to attain. Such airlines are presumed to operate with the highest safety standards.

Arik Air used to operate to New York but suspended the flights in 2016 and is presently not on any route at the moment.

But Air Peace and United Nigeria airlines have been designated to fly to the US.

The US Embassy in Nigeria on May 17, announced that the "US-Nigeria Air Transport Agreement, which has been provisionally applied since 2000, entered into force on May 13, 2024."

According to the statement, "This bilateral agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Nigeria consistent with US Open Skies international aviation policy and with commitments to high standards of aviation safety and security."

"The agreement includes provisions that allow for unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities.

"This agreement with Nigeria is a step forward in liberalizing the international civil aviation sector in Africa and further expands our strong economic and commercial partnership, promotes people-to-people ties, and creates new opportunities for airlines, travel companies, and customers.

"With this agreement, air carriers can provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services to travelers and shippers, which in turn promotes tourism and commerce."

The agreement implies that Nigerian airlines can have unfettered access to the US airspace, flying to any country in America and forging partnerships with US carriers.

But experts say with no Nigerian airline on the route and two American airlines operating to Nigeria and even expanding their services, Nigeria doesn't stand to benefit from the open skies policy.

Currently, Delta Airline and United Airlines are the two carriers operating direct flight from Nigeria to the US. Delta which currently operates Lagos-Atlanta. is adding Lagos-New York-JFK in December this year.

This means that by the end of 2024, American carriers would operate 21 frequencies to Nigeria with no Nigerian carrier reciprocating.

Aviation analyst, Chris Aligbe, while speaking with our correspondent said the US-Nigeria air transportation agreement started immediately after it was signed.

He recalled that Nigeria was given a five-year grace to commence flights to the US before Delta started flying to Nigeria.

According to him, it is not the fault of the US that Nigerian carriers are not flying the route.

"Up 10 Nigerian airlines can fly into the US to any destination, that is what the Open Skies means, and US airlines can fly into any destination in Nigeria. Some people are saying, restrict them: You can't restrict them. Open Skies allows you to do that but we have not been able to do it and the truth of it is that we are impaired and Nigerian airlines cannot capture the US market if they are operating there, they will capture probably only 20 per cent depending on where we are flying to because we are going to be a point-to-point operator, that is a stone-age operation.

"That point-to-point operation started changing in 1947 when IATA introduced the interline and codeshare system and opened up the IATA Clearing House (IATACH)and Bill Settlement Plan (BSP)."

He encouraged Nigerian airlines to move beyond belonging to IATA as members but join the IATACH and BSP to leverage on the codeshare and interlining opportunities with other airlines.

Also, aviation consultant, Sindy Foster, advised Nigeria not to underestimate the opportunities and challenges brought by the US-Nigeria Open Skies agreement.

Foster, Managing Partner at AvaeroCapital, called for extensive preparation and resources to reap benefits from the agreement.

"While airlines prepare, the Nigerian government must prioritize policy and diplomacy," she said, adding that, "The USA hosts the largest Nigerian diaspora, estimated at 3.4 million by the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This indicates significant potential for increased friends and family trips. Consequently, tourism visas should be made more accessible."