Nigeria: We Need More Boat Services to Connect Niger Delta States - NDDC

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Samuel Ogboku, has called for increased investment in commercial boat services to connect the various riverine communities in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking in Calabar over the weekend at the launch of a new luxury boat service by Abitto Ferry Services, which will connect Calabar and Uyo within 30 minutes, Ogboku emphasised the crucial role of boat services in the predominantly riverine states of the region.

He noted that while the government is working to rehabilitate federal highways, commercial boat services can significantly reduce road travel time and associated risks.

Despite the region's abundant natural resources, Ogboku listed the prevalence of poverty, poor infrastructure, and unemployment as significant obstacles to growth and development.

"Water transport is natural, God-given, and safe. Rather than spend several hours commuting from one town to another by road, travelling by water takes only a few minutes," Ogboku said.

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing the Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State, echoed the value of water transportation, noting its historic significance and cost-effectiveness compared to air and road travel.

Richard Akinaka, Managing Director of Abitto Ferry Services and a Bayelsa State native, stated that the service will strengthen the mutual and sisterly relationship between Akwa Ibom and Cross River State. He also disclosed that they are collaborating with the Eastern Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy to provide security coverage for the passengers.