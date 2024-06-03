Nigeria: National Anthem Change - Is Nigeria Losing Its Patriotic Spirit?'

For nearly 50 years, we have sung "Arise, O Compatriots, Nigeria's call obey......," pledging our loyalty to one nation bound in freedom, peace, and unity. But now, we are directed to change our national anthem. Could it be a strategic way of following the popular saying 'Changing Narrative to Change Society' or does this mean as compatriots we are now handicapped and cannot listen and obey Nigeria's call anymore? Does it mean there are no more strength, love, and faith to serve our fatherland? Does it mean the labour of our heroes past has been in vain? Are we no longer able to serve with heart and might?

These are the questions lingering in the masses' mind as the national anthem has been changed. Many Nigerian citizens are clamouring: of all the changes that needed to be made, why the national anthem, especially during such times of hardship? Has the message of the anthem adopted in 1978, created by the five members of the Nigerian Police Band, lost its relevance?

Some citizens have given up hope that Nigeria can ever be better. But should this be our attitude? Instead of succumbing to pessimism, we should strive to refurbish our nation with optimism and prayer. When Americans wake up, they say "God bless America." When we wake up, we often curse our leaders and condemn our country, forgetting that such negativity can have repercussions bouncing back to us.

The compatriots who built this country are not here to witness its destabilization. If we do not want their labour to be in vain, we must practice the values preached by our new anthem. Nigeria's growth concerns not only the government but all its citizens.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Change begins with us, at the individual level. Why are we not standing in brotherhood, despite our different tribes and tongues? Are we truly proud to serve our sovereign motherland?

As a member of the NYSC, one of the core aims we are exposed to is to promote national peace, togetherness, rehabilitation, reconstruction, and reconciliation of a torn-up country. Part of the bedrock of good governance is for the citizens to be involved in governance and also promote it.

The NYSC's role in promoting government policies, such as the change of the national anthem, is crucial since the youth are a very important tool for the promotion of government policy, and through the NYSC, people learn to practice the values of unity, peace, and justice, which are embedded in the anthem and are essential for national development.

There is a saying that a river that forgets its source will dry up. Let us be hopeful that going back to our source anthem will be a turning point for Nigeria. We should continue to pray with this saying: "Oh God of creation, grant this our request, by helping us to build a nation where no man is oppressed, and so with peace and plenty, Nigeria may be blessed."

Nigeria's journey to greatness begins with every citizen committing to unity, peace, and justice. By working together and supporting each other, we can ensure that the labour of our heroes past was not in vain and build a prosperous future for generations to come. May Nigeria be blessed!!

Haroon Aremu Abiodun is a youth corps member with PRNigeria, Abuja [email protected]