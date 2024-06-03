Nigeria: We'll Remain Grateful to Wike for Making Fubara Governor - Ijaw Leaders

Scores of Ijaw leaders from Rivers State, at the weekend, rose from an extra-ordinary meeting in Port Harcourt, saying, they will remain eternally grateful to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for making Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers State.

The leaders comprising traditional rulers, under the auspices of the Rivers Ijaw Peoples' Congress (RIPC), who came from all the Ijaw-speaking local government areas of the state said it was the first time in the past 24 years that there was power shift to the Ijaw ethnic nationality in Rivers State.

This is coming amidst rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Wike had played a key role in making Fubara the state governor, but his insistence on controlling governance and politics of Rivers State has led to intense political crisis in the state.

Some of the leaders at the event were George Kelly Alabo, Boma Iyayi, Igbani Owaji, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, Prof. Henry Ogiri, Sampson Ngeribara, Major Jack, Amb. Dame Maurine Tamuno, Rufus Godwins, Ojukaiye Flag Amachree Isobo Jack, Pleasant Briggs, chairmen of local government areas from some Ijaw councils; some members of the House of Assembly from Ijaw constituencies among others.

A communique read by Senator George Thompson Sekibo, said, "Over the centuries, the Ijaw people have been historically known for their gratitude to their benefactors and this has not changed even in the present circumstances.

"We are not unaware of the political dissension in Rivers State and how some prominent Ijaw personalities have been made to join innocently to fuel the disagreement not minding the boomerang effect of such actions on the future of our children and generations to come.

"We, therefore, call on all well-meaning Ijaw leaders in Rivers State and other neighbouring states as well as in the diaspora to join efforts with the Rivers Ijaw Peoples' Congress as we yearn for a continued and sustained development and growth of Rivers State, the foundation of which was laid by the previous administration."