Ghana Ranks 5th Best Governed Country in Africa - Report

3 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

Ghana has been ranked the fifth best-governed country in Africa according to a recent index by London-based, World Economics Research.

On the African continent, Mauritius tops the list, followed by Namibia, South Africa, and Botswana.

"Globally, good governance is a cornerstone for sustainable progress and societal well-being, and many countries, including those in Africa, are actively working to ensure they get it right," publishers of the index said.

The World Economics governance index provides insights into the governance performance of African countries. It evaluates governance through indicators such as corruption perception, rule of law, press freedom, and political rights, scoring countries between 0 and 100 (where 0 = bad and 100 = as good as it gets).

Mauritius topped the list with an index score of 69.3, while Ghana had a 61.7 score.

Below are the 10 best governed countries in Africa

Rank Country Grade World Economics Governance Corruption levels
1 Mauritius B 69.3 55.7
2 Namibia B 69.1 54.4
3 South Africa B 65.5 45.6
4 Botswana B 65.1 65.6
5 Ghana B 61.7 47.8
6 Senegal C 53.6 47.8
7 Malawi C 52.9 37.8
8 Lesotho C 52.3 43.3
9 Burkina Faso C 51.8 45.6
10 Gambia C 50.6 41.1

