Nigeria: Workers Shutdown National Grid

Organised Labour in the nation's power sector has shut down the country's electricity industry.

Besides the national grid, the power generation and distribution sub-sectors have equally been shut down.

Acting General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, Dominic Igwebike, told Vanguard that the power sector has been shut down.

He states, "the national grid, the DISCOs, and GENCOs are all under lockdown. This complies with the directive from our umbrella bodies, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC."