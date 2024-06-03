Liberia: Mamaka Bility's Rising Influence in Boakai Administration Mirrors Familiar Refrain From Weah Era

Monrovia — Liberia's political history is often characterized by issues of bad governance, kleptocracy, greed, nepotism and corruption. In more recent years, governance has been defined by borderline dictatorship and outsourcing of the presidency to close and trusted confidants of the leader in power. During the era of former President George Weah, that person was powerful Minister of State Nathaniel McGill. Now President Weah's successor, Joseph Boakai is already turning heads with his own minister of state without portfolio Mamaka Bility.

Mamaka Bility's rise to Prominence

In the weeks after President Boakai's inauguration, Mamaka's rise has been evident. She is not only regarded as the "go-between" the Islamic community and the Executive Mansion, but President Boakai's chief negotiator, liaison, mediator, liaison and envoy. Many of the President's key advisors are quietly murmuring that Mamaka's presence and pushing of questionable investment opportunities is posing danger for the Unity Party government.

Mamaka Bility, the Minister of State Without Portfolio, is a Liberian politician with ancestral ties to Guinea. In a 2021 Facebook video recorded at the Simandou iron ore mine, Bility stated that she was in Guinea to complete her mother's legacy project, a school for the children of Nesu Moidu, and to advocate for the local community against the Simandou mining concession, the world's largest iron ore reserve. In the video, she emphasized that while she is a Liberian, it is incumbent upon her and other Liberians with roots in Guinea to stand up for the community. She revealed that her mother and children are all in the United Kingdom, but she found it prudent to come to Guinea to complete her mother's project and advocate for the community to benefit from the company's corporate social responsibility.

Bility shared that her mother was born in Bong County, where she got married and had her children, all girls. During the Liberian civil war, her mother fled with them to Guinea as refugees, where Bility studied French. Later, she went to Sierra Leone and attended Fourah Bay College. Subsequently, she moved to the United Kingdom, where she obtained her undergraduate and Master's degrees. Prior to the "yellow machine" saga, Mamaka Bility was not known to wield much power in President Boakai's administration. Although she had been seen on several occasions with President Boakai, notably at programs organized by the Islamic community in his honor--events she likely orchestrated--she only came to political prominence after her bold announcement about a deal to bring in 285 earthmoving machines of various kinds.

At President Boakai's maiden cabinet retreat, Minister Bility, amid thunderous applause, announced that she, along with Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Sylvester M. Grigsby and Public Works Minister Roland Lafayette Giddings, attended a virtual turnover of the 285 pieces of earth-moving equipment. These machines, she said, were now bound for Liberia from the People's Republic of China. "This is a short video of the virtual handover of what we did. We could not go to China, but these equipment are ready. They are on the boat... They are on the ship from China. They will be here soon. So, let's get ready. The president [is] not joking. Boakai da not Baby," Bility said amid laughter and applause.

The equipment, she explained, aligns with the president's vision of low-cost, modern machinery for road maintenance and will be used to reawaken regional road maintenance stations in strategic parts of the country. She stated that the Minister of Public Works helped in determining the distribution of the equipment among the counties, with each county receiving 19 machines. In the coming weeks, the Executive Mansion and the Ministry of Public Works would finalize plans for establishing the maintenance zones. She added that the Engineering Battalion of the Armed Forces of Liberia would be called upon to assist with the work. She personally thanked the President for giving her the opportunity to participate in the negotiation for the equipment.

An elated President Boakai, in a quick response, stated that the equipment is the surest way to end Liberia's age-old bad road nightmare. He said their arrival marks the dawn of opening up the country and building a new Liberia. He revealed that he had turned down a request to decorate the machines with his picture, opting instead for his famous slogan: "Think Liberia, Love Liberia, Build Liberia." He said to address agricultural problems, the roads must be fixed, as there can be no agriculture or trade without proper roads.

President Boakai highlighted that Liberia's lack of basic infrastructure and logistical equipment has affected all sectors. Under his administration, he and his team would work to address these gaps. "There is no helicopter in the army, the police do not have a single helicopter. But we have a Rapid Response Unit. How do you respond to emergencies rapidly?" he asked.

The Government lied

Despite these revelations, the government, through the Minister of Information Jerolinmek Piah backtracked on its previous announcement, stating that no deal had been made.

"Government did not decide and has not made a decision on the earth-moving equipment. There was only a video that came out unveiling the vehicles that the government is looking at but has not decided to have yellow machines, and once it is concluded, that will be announced," he said.

He said that the presentation was showcasing what the government intends to do but has not reached that decision, adding that all lawful procedures will be met before a decision can be reached.

Despite this denial, FrontPageAfrica has been reliably informed by top sources within the Unity Party-led government that the expected arrival of the 285 pieces of earth-moving equipment is part of a signature fee that South African businessman Robert Gumede of Guma Group has agreed to pay for the exploration of Wologizi Mountain. The machines are to be procured from the SANY Group in China for an estimated cost of between US$30 to US$50 million, FPA gathered.

It is reported that the agreement for the multi-million-dollar equipment is not properly structured, with no legally binding contract in place. Sources close to the controversial arrangement say the yellow machines are being offered as a signing bonus. However, some regime officials are cautious about chief negotiator Mamaka Bility and her team's persistent push and are instead calling for a formal concession agreement. The Executive Mansion has begun engaging lawmakers on Capitol Hill to ensure the agreement, if submitted, passes through the House and Senate.

Backlash on the Deal

The government's announcement and subsequent backtracking have garnered significant criticism from various sectors of society. Opposition leader Simeon Freeman criticized the government's handling of the equipment, calling it irresponsible. He argued that the government failed to follow the necessary legal procedures and that no entity would provide such expensive equipment without a loan, grant, or borrowing.

"Nobody will give Liberia such equipment for free. All of the chains following the laws were not observed by the government," Freeman noted, adding that the announcement should have been made by the Ministry of Public Works and Agriculture, not by the wrong person at the wrong time.

Freeman expressed concerns about whether there are people with the expertise to operate the equipment, given their distribution across all counties. He stressed that the government was under no pressure to make any announcement since the process of securing the equipment was incomplete, and there was no need for any premature declaration. He also described the announcement as a cover for the government's "failed 100-day deliverables."

Bility at the center of other deals

FrontPageAfrica has gathered that the Yellow Machine deal is not the only transaction President Boakai has entrusted to Mamaka Bility. Confidential documents and sources reveal that the Liberian government has been negotiating an agreement to allow Pioneer Group LLC (PGL), a Dubai-based company, to take over the Putu Iron Ore Mines in southeastern Liberia, with Bility playing a central role in the discussions.

Documents in FPA's possession reveal that the Liberian government attempted to enter into an agreement with Pioneer Group LLC (PGL) to allow PGL to take over the Putu Iron Ore Mines and its assets worth US$2 billion. Before the acquisition, PGL would pay a non-refundable fee to the government amounting to US$20 million.

According to sources, the agreement was brokered by the Minister of State Without Portfolio, Mrs. Mamaka Bility, and her husband, a successful businessman. Reports indicate that Minister Bility has been maneuvering among relevant cabinet ministers to secure approval for the deal. However, the agreement, which appears to have significant shortcomings, faced stiff resistance from the National Investment Commission (NIC).

Mr. Jeff Blibo, chairman of the NIC, declined to sign off on the deal despite reported pressure from Minister Bility. Attempts by FrontPageAfrica to contact Mr. Blibo for comments on his refusal to sign the MoU were unsuccessful, as his phone rang without response. Efforts to reach Mamaka Bility also did not materialize.

Bility, the special envoy

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bility also serves as President Boakai's chief envoy. Last week, President Joseph Boakai skipped an important meeting of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Nairobi, Kenya, where heads of state from various African countries were due to attend and discuss economic and financial matters critical to their nations' survival. He had been invited by both Kenyan President William Ruto and AfDB Group President Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina.

To the surprise of many, including the top hierarchy of the AfDB, the Liberian President sent his Minister of Finance, Boima Kamara, economic advisor Molley Kamara, and his point woman, Minister of State Without Portfolio, Mamaka Bility as Special envoy. to represent him at the meeting.

In a statement, the Executive Mansion said the President put off the invitation due to pressing matters that required his presence in Liberia. The statement furthered that Minister Bility delivered a special letter from President Boakai to President Ruto which was in response to the invitation sent to the Liberian Chief Executive.

Weah-McGill relationship redox?

Observers have started to compare Mamaka Bility's influence in the current administration to the Weah-McGill relationship. During the Weah presidency, Nathaniel McGill, serving as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff, was known as the de facto President, reportedly having the final say in every decision made by President Weah. People had to approach McGill to secure appointments or favors from the President.

When sanctions were imposed on McGill, the United States accused him of using his position to undermine the integrity and independence of Liberia's democratic institutions and subvert government priorities for personal gain. McGill denied the accusations. President Weah initially defended McGill, stating there was no evidence of his involvement in corruption, but reluctantly suspended him. McGill eventually resigned from his post. Ironically, while President Weah was defeated, McGill was elected as Senator of Margibi.

In the current administration, while Bility continues to enjoy the confidence of President Boakai, some inner circle officials are reportedly wary of her rising influence and are urging President Boakai to heed the warnings and act cautiously.