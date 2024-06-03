Nigeria: Strike - Union Shuts FCTA Secretariat

The major labour unions in Nigeria had on 31 May directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike from 3 June.

The Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday, locked the entrance of the secretariat in compliance with the infinite industrial action declared by the major labour unions - the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliates.

The action, according to the unions, was over the failure of the federal government to increase the N60,000 minimum wage it offered to workers and its refusal to reverse the recent increase in electricity tariff.

The President of JUAC, Rifkatu Lortyer, told NAN in Abuja that the committee's decision to deny workers access to the secretariat was in compliance with the NLC and TUC directive.

Mrs Lortyer explained that JUAC, being part of the labour unions, has no choice but to fully enforce the strike.

"My advice to FCTA workers is simple: stay at home and be the obedient workers you've always been.

"The strike action is for the interest of the Nigerian workers," she said.

The labour unions had during the May Day celebration issued the Federal Government an ultimatum to ensure that negotiation on a new national minimum wage was concluded by 31 May.

The President of TUC, Festus Osifo, told journalists that the strike became necessary as the government declined to increase the N60,000 wage it offered on Friday during the meeting of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage.

Mr Osifo also said that the strike was imperative due to the refusal of the government to reverse the hike in electricity tariff.

NAN reports that the NLC confirmed the nationwide strike after a failed meeting with National Assembly leaders.

In spite of appeals to call off the strike, labour leaders insist on proceeding due to unresolved minimum wage disputes.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajuddeen Abbas presided over the discussions, which also included high-ranking government officials such as Sen. George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President.