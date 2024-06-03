Nigeria: Central Bank Revokes Licence of Heritage Bank

3 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The CBN said it took the action to strengthen public confidence in Nigeria's banking system.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced revocation of the licence of Heritage Bank Plc with immediate effect.

This is according to a statement issued by Hakama Sidi-Ali, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department on Monday in Abuja.

Ms Sidi-Ali said that the action was in accordance with the apex bank's mandate to promote a sound financial system in Nigeria and in exercise of its powers under Section 12 of the Banks and Other Financial Act.

This action became necessary due to the bank's breach of Section 12 (1) of BOFIA.

"The Board and Management of the bank have not been able to improve the bank's financial performance, a situation which constitutes a threat to financial stability.

"This follows a period during which the CBN engaged with the bank and prescribed various supervisory steps intended to stem the decline.

"Regrettably, the bank has continued to suffer and has no reasonable prospects of recovery, thereby, making the revocation of the licence the next necessary step," she said.

According to her, the CBN took the action to strengthen public confidence in the banking system and ensure that the soundness of the financial system is not impaired.

"The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is hereby appointed as the Liquidator of the bank in accordance with Section 12 (2) of BOFIA, 2020.

"We wish to assure the public that the Nigerian financial system remains on a solid footing.

"The action we are taking today reflects our continued commitment to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and soundness of our financial system," she said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.