Nigeria: Count Us Out of NLC Strike - Kano Doctors

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kano branch, has said medical practitioners operating across the state will remain on duty despite the ongoing organised labour strike.

Banks, hospitals, airports, government offices have been shut down across the nation as a result of Labour's indefinite strike.

Daily Trust reports that the organised Labour had declared indefinite strike over the Federal Government to meets its N494,000 Minimum Wage demand.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had said the N494,000 national minimum wage being demanded by organized labour, which cumulatively amounts to the sum of N9.5 trillion would destabilize the economy and jeopardize the welfare of over 200 million Nigerians.

Last-minute intervention by the leadership of the National Assembly to prevent the strike did not yield result as the unions mobilised their affiliates nationwide.

Speaking with Daily Trust on Monday, Secretary of the NMA in Kano, Dr Abdurrahman Ali, said, "We are a professional body and we are not part of NLC so we are not embarking on any strike action.

"All doctors and medical practitioners will be on duty at their various hospitals. This may not be 100 per cent but we are not part of it. Of course you may go there and discover that the person to bring out your file is also away but our members are on the ground."

Daily Trust had reported how patients at some public hospitals were stranded as most units provide skeletal services.